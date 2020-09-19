U.S. Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey weigh in on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

In 2016, Sen. Toomey did not want to rush a new appointee following the death of Justice Scalia. Sen. Casey called for a fair hearing and timely vote.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Senators Pat Toomey (R) and Bob Casey (D) weighed in Saturday on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the U.S. Supreme Court. Ginsburg's death now leaves a vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sen. Toomey issued this statement in response to the death of Justice Ginsburg:

"Our nation mourns the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Renowned for her legal intellect and sharp opinions, Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for nearly three decades with distinction and honor. As just the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in the legal profession. While I usually disagreed with her legal and political views, she proved time and again that it is possible to disagree with someone without being disagreeable. Simply put, Justice Ginsburg left an indelible mark that will resonate for generations. I extend my prayers and deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family, friends, and colleagues."

Sen. Casey issued this statement in response to the death of Justice Ginsburg:

"Tonight our Nation mourns the passing of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was pioneer for gender equality, a champion for human rights and a fierce defender of workers on an increasingly corporate Supreme Court. Justice Ginsburg served our Nation honorably and with distinction for four decades. Her heroic battles with cancer inspired countless Americans. I extend condolences to her family and may her memory be a blessing to millions of Americans."

Many are now questioning if the seat should be filled before or after the election. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel said a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote by the full Senate. Senators Toomey and Casey would both have a vote on whom is the next Supreme Court Justice.

In March 2016, a month after Justice Antonin Scalia died, the Republican-controlled Senate did not give President Barack Obama's pick a vote.

In 2016, Sen. Toomey said, "This decision should not be rushed, and it should not be made amid the clamoring of a presidential election season. We should honor Justice Scalia's legacy, and we should put off a decision on his replacement until the newly-elected president can make his or her choice."

We asked Sen. Toomey's spokesperson if the senator shares that same opinion today to not rush a new appointee, however, our question was not answered.

In 2016, Sen. Casey pushed for senators to, "do their job," and give the nominee a fair hearing and timely vote. The senator said in part, "The President has done his job as is proscribed under the Constitution, and it’s time for Senate Republicans to commit to doing their job by giving this nominee a fair hearing and a timely vote. Several Senate Republicans have engaged in outrageous political games by refusing to commit to giving any nominee under President Obama a hearing or even a meeting in their offices. The Constitution is clear. Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution explicitly requires the President to select a nominee for any vacancy to the Supreme Court, and the Senate to advise and consent on that nominee."