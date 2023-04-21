Union County woman on trial for husband's poisoning murder | Day 4

The prosecution rested its case in the murder trial against 78-year-old Myrle Miller in Union County.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A woman from Union County is on trial for poisoning her late husband.

Prosecutors say Myrle Miller not only murdered John Nichols, she drained his bank account for years.

Prosecution presented its final witnesses in Miller's homicide trial in Union County.

The jury heard from several members of Nichols' family.

Nichols' son described his father as a happy-go-lucky man who loved to socialize, chop wood, and tend to his garden.

Both Nichols' son and his sister testified that Miller always handled the medication.

Someone who agrees with that is Robin Geiger, who used to be close friends with Miller.

Geiger says she offered to help with Nichols' medication one evening.

"She said, oh no, no, I'm the only one who can get John's medicine ready for him. I'm the only one who ever does that," she said.

Geiger says she did not think anything of it at the time.

"But now I look back at all I hear this week and see and it's just like you have guilt too. You think, why didn't I do something? But I didn't know enough to do anything," she said.

"We would go out to breakfast occasionally, I would say a few times a month. She just seemed like a very nice older person," added Lynda Long of Lewistown.

Long lived next door to Miller after Nichols died.

"I remember once sitting at her house in New Berlin and her asking me, I am a retired nurse, and her asking me, well, what would verapamil do to you if you took too much," she said.

Trooper Brian Watkins with the state police testified about Facebook messages and emails between Miller and other men.

He said Miller told another man she loved him the day before and the day of Nichols' death.

Earlier this week, there was testimony that Miller took money from Nichols' life insurance policy for his cancer treatments.

Testimony revealed Nichols never had cancer.

The defense will present its case starting Monday morning at the Union County Courthouse.