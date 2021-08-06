Department of Labor and Industry announces that you can now file for unemployment compensation via phone

This new way of filing has been introduced so that claimants who do not have access to the internet can claim their unemployment benefits.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 8 and discusses the initial launch of the new unemployment compensation filing system.

The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier has announced that a new version of the Pennsylvania Teleclaims system (PAT) that allows claimants to apply for unemployment compensation via phone, is now online.

“PAT allows individuals who lack computer access an easy way to file for their weekly unemployment benefits,” Acting Secretary Berrier said. “By making the change to our new unemployment compensation system, we’re able to offer this service around the clock while providing individuals with the option to view more details about their claim online.”

Claimants who wish to file for unemployment compensation or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation can now do so by calling 888-255-4728 any time of day or night.

Filing in this way differs from filing online in that instead of using a Keystone ID, claimants will use their PIN (personal identification number) and Social Security number to identify themselves. Any issues that arise during the filing process will be addressed to the claimant via phone as well.

The Department of L&I advises those filing by phone to have access to a touch-tone telephone or a push button telephone with a tone-pulse switch and a pen and paper, in addition to their PIN and social security number.