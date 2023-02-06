Undetonated WWII explosive device found in Cumberland Co. home

The explosive was removed and will be tested later this week, police said. Neighbors are glad no damage was caused.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — An undetonated explosive device was found in a New Cumberland home over the weekend.

New Cumberland Borough Police were called to the 500 block of Brandt St. around 9 a.m. Sunday. They found an undetonated explosive device that appeared to be from the World War II era.

“Like a lot of things in life, you know what you know, but you don’t know what you don’t know. We don’t know what we’re dealing with, so you side on caution and do the right things and make it as safe as possible,” said New Cumberland Borough Police Chief Michael McLaughlin.

The Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section (HDES) arrived to safely remove the object. PSP declined to comment on this incident.

Immediate neighbors were asked to evacuate for about two hours.

“It was quite an experience that you only see on TV,” said Eileen Sharar, who lives next door to the residence where the device was reported. “[A police officer] was telling us we have to evacuate, and then he said about a bomb.”

Eileen and her husband, Jack, were both home at the time. They said their neighbor buys abandoned storage units at auction and had no idea he had taken home an explosive. He put the device outside and placed it behind some cinderblocks before calling the police.

“The gentleman that had it is a picker. So he came across it in error. That was not intended,” Eileen Sharar said. “But he was smart enough to know I gotta’ call the police and have them come.”

The explosive was removed and will be tested later this week, police said.

The Sharars said they were grateful the explosive didn’t cause any damage.