Uncertainty endures as Pa. House set to reconvene

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After weeks of political dysfunction and stalemate, the Pennsylvania House is set to reconvene on Feb. 21.

House Democrats return to session in power for the first time in more than a decade with a razor-thin majority of 102-101. The tight margins this session have led to a stalled government for nearly two months and point to more difficulties on the horizon.

In early January, Republicans unexpectedly threw their support behind Democrat Mark Rozzi (D-Berks), who pledged to govern as an independent Speaker of the House. After reneging on that promise by remaining a registered Democrat, Rozzi lost Republican support.

Republicans then fought Democrats over House operating rules. Unable to bring forward legislation, Rozzi recessed the House on Jan. 25 until after the Feb. 6 special elections.

Both parties have since traded barbs over the deadlock.

“The speaker claims he’s trying to break gridlock in Harrisburg. Unfortunately I think he’s the creation of it,” House Republican Leader Brian Cutler (R-Lancaster) said during a Feb. 15 press conference.

Now that Democrats have a majority, Rozzi may also lose Democratic support for his speakership. Many have signalled their preference for the party’s original choice, House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D-Phila.).

Rozzi has not confirmed if he would step down, though he told the Philadelphia Inquirer he would “reassess” after passing his signature piece of legislation, a measure to open a two-year window for adult victims of child sexual abuse to sue their abusers.

Rozzi wants to push the measure through either through a constitutional amendment that would require voter approval or a law passed by the legislature.

“Unfortunately partisan bickering and inability to agree on the most basic operations of the House stalled this effort,” he said in a video posted Feb. 9. He added, “I look forward to returning the House to session on Feb. 21 and immediately adopting operating rules and beginning the process of getting both the constitutional amendment and the statutory window to justice through the House.”

Because of the Democrats’ tight majority margin, any effort to elect McClinton as Speaker of the House would require all Democrats to vote for her—including Rozzi—or for her to get Republican support.

The margin could continue to pose problems throughout the legislative session. At least two Democrats are running for higher office. If one of their seats is filled by a Republican, the majority would flip again.

“Every time that happens we’re going to have to shut down the House because some side doesn’t like the numbers that the other side has at that point in time? It’s ridiculous,” said State Rep. Joshua Kail (R-Beaver/Washington).