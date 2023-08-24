Ukrainian Independence Day rally held in Harrisburg

Pennsylvanians joined Ukrainian refugees at the steps of the State Capitol to reaffirm their support for Ukraine's independence.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol were covered in blue and gold, as dozens of people came together to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day.

The rally at the Capitol comes as Ukraine's war against Russia enters its eighteenth month.

“It’s a day of independence with tears in our eyes; tears not only for pain, but for pride," said Valeria Beussink, one of the rally organizers.

Beussink said Independence Day hits close to home for the thousands of Ukrainian refugees living in Pennsylvania—many of whom have family members still in the war-torn country.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty on both ends: what’s going to happen to people here, because we don’t know how long they’ll be allowed to stay here, and there’s a lot of uncertainty with their families, who are in constant danger," said Beussink.

Olexandra Anosova was among the dozens of refugees who attended the event. She said she fled Ukraine last year when the Russian military bombed her hometown.

Anosova said celebrating Ukrainian independence is a way to remind people of the effects the war has on her fellow refugees.

“No refugee is your enemy, the ones who made the refugees are your enemy," said Anosova. "We should understand that not only is this a fight for Ukraine, but also, it’s a fight for a democratic world.”

Pennsylvanians joined hand-in-hand with Ukrainians to reaffirm their support for Ukraine’s independence, and the high price to maintain it.