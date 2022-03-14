Community members gather for prayer vigil in support of Ukraine

A crowd gathered at Holy Trinity Church in Columbia to pray for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Hundreds filled the pews of Holy Trinity Church in Columbia to pray for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war on Monday.

"It's very difficult to accept," said Bishop Andriy Rabiy, the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia.

Rabiy led one of the prayers in the March 14 vigil. He left Ukraine 27 years ago, but his parents still live in the western part of the country.

"They are in that region, and it was actually recently attacked by missiles on Sunday morning," he said.

Although this is a difficult time, Rabiy and other members of the community are leaning on their faith. Pastors in central Pennsylvania say they believe in the power of prayer.

"We do believe that there is power in prayer," said Stephen Kelly, the pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. "We do believe that God does answer our prayers, and we may not change the politics of the world but we can change the hearts of the world."

With that, church leaders said, comes peace.