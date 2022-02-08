UGI tears up Chambers Hill Road, after PennDOT finished paving

UGI is working to move and update some pipes between 80th and 82nd Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Roadwork along Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township is drawing some frustration from people who live there.

UGI is working on moving and upgrading some pipes along Chambers Hill Road. However, the project is being worked on after PennDOT finished paving the road.

"We always reach out to utility companies ahead of any paving projects, in case they have any work that they want to do," said Fritzi Schreffler, a spokesperson with PennDOT. "This didn’t exactly happen that way.”

Schreffler says most utility companies coordinate their projects to be completed prior to paving any road. However, she says UGI did not reach out beforehand.

“They did not coordinate with PennDOT, so our project was finished and now they’ve come in to work on their project," said Schreffler. "I’m not sure what their scheduling was, what the timeline was."

Neighbors who spoke with FOX43 say they’re bothered by the continuing roadwork and the traffic delays being caused by it. Despite not reaching out beforehand, Schreffler says PennDOT cannot stop UGI’s project due to prior approval.

“Because it was approved, we can’t tell them that they can’t do this project," said Schreffler. "All we can do is make sure that once it’s done, they return the roadway to the way it was.”