UGI planning rate hike for natural gas

The price of gas will go up about 7.4 percent on June 1, with another possible increase in December.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UGI Utilities is raising its natural gas rates next month.

Starting June 1, the utility company says the average homeowner will see a 7.4 percent increase or about $7 more a month.

UGI is also seeking another increase that would take effect in December that, if approved, would raise rates another 5.3 percent.

Customers may call UGI at 1-800-276-2722 to receive further information on the proposed rates or determine what actions they may take. UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes. All customers are encouraged to sign up for UGI's free budget billing program, which spreads bills over 12 months. Customers with a limited or fixed income should call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.

