UFO experts gather at San Diego conference

"We are closer to realizing we are not alone, and these fast-flying loose objects show us we are not alone in the universe," said Dr. James J. Hurtak.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Last week, the U.S. government revealed they are tracking more than 650 potential cases of so-called “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (UAP), more commonly known as UFOs.

"Of those over 650, we've prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value," said the Director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, Sean Kirkpatrick.

While the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office keeps track, it has come out saying that any potential reports are likely from Earth.

"AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics," said Kirkpatrick.

But that’s not what everyone thinks.

"We are not alone. If you see something strange in the sky, there is a 50% chance that it is alien contact," said Dr. Desiree Hurtak, who has a Ph.D. in Environmental Public Policy.

More than 200 people from San Diego and across the country attend a three-day conference called "A Portal to Ascension."

Investigative reporters, scientists, authors, and film directors are at the Marina Village Conference Center, participating in panel discussions to disclose their latest findings.

"We're not alone. We've never been alone. Life is not an accident; it's an emergent property of creation itself," said the author of "Making Contact," Alan Steinfield.

CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen talked to scientists and authors at the event who say they have all seen UFOs and agree humans are not alone on Earth.

"I grew up in Florida, where I saw a UFO in the 60s. California and Florida are two major places for sightings," said Dr. Hurtak.

"We are closer to realizing we are not alone, and these fast-flying loose objects show us we are not alone in the universe," said Dr. James J. Hurtak.

While the debate continues about whether there is life somewhere else in the universe, people at Sunday's event say the Pentagon looking into UFOs and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) is worth noting.

"The information is important because people understand this information and implement it into society, and we can create harmony and peace. We need to reeducate humanity," said Neil Gaur, Founder of "The Portal to Ascension."

Now, the goal of the AARO and its tracking of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena is to stay dialed in about emerging technologies from foreign countries that could pose a threat.