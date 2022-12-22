Tyler tries...being a UPS delivery person

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield spent the day with a local UPS driver to get an inside look at the job.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The holiday season is here and you may have packages being delivered to your doorstep.

But, do you know who delivers them?

Or, have you ever thought about what it takes to do the job?

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield hopped into the big, brown and familiar package car to get an inside look of what it takes to be UPS delivery person.

Tyler joined Ben Bentz, who has been with UPS for more than 30 years. On the shoulder of his uniform, he showed off a patch given to him for 25 years of safe driving.

"It's what I am most proud of," said Bentz.

Before he and Tyler got into the package car, Bentz said there were a couple things they needed to do before making deliveries. He said they must stretch and loosen their muscles, and also take one last look around the vehicle before they take off.

On the road, Bentz said it didn't take long to get used to driving the large package car.

"Believe it or not, it's almost like it's just like driving your car," said Bentz. "You just got to be aware of everything around you."

He also said that UPS does not require drivers to receive any licenses or certifications, such as a commercial driver's license. Instead, it's all on-the-job training.

Bentz said he typically makes over 100 stops a day. To keep him on track, he uses a mobile device that calculates the location of the delivery and the packages needed.

And when he is dropping off packages, Bentz said his favorite part is being a member of a community.

"It's great, all the businesses and homes out here know me," said Bentz. "A little guy said to me, 'I've been waiting for that,' and he was actually tracking me to see where I was going."