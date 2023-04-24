Central Pa. man sentenced to 102-month federal prison term after weapons trafficking conviction

Tykeam Markel Jackson, 27, was sentenced to a prison term of 102 months for his role in the trafficking of more than 60 firearms, authorities confirmed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania man will serve more than nine years in prison after being convicted on federal weapons charges for trafficking more than 60 firearms from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced Monday.

Tykeam Markel Jackson, 27, was sentenced to a prison term of 102 months by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner at a hearing on April 18, Karam said.

According to Karam, between March 25 and July 26, 2020, Jackson orchestrated a scheme to obtain firearms using straw parties to purchase firearms from Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lancaster-area licensed firearms dealers.

In exchange for cash from Jackson, the straw purchasers fraudulently certified to dealers that they were buying firearms for themselves when in truth they were buying firearms for Jackson, who was a felon at the time and prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms, Karam said.

Jackson then obliterated the serial numbers and transported the firearms to Massachusetts for resale, according to Karam.

The straw purchasing scheme led by Jackson purchased or attempted to purchase 61 firearms before ATF agents ended the operation by arresting Jackson in Massachusetts, Karam said.

While attempting to evade arrest, Jackson assaulted a deputized federal law enforcement officer, fled in his vehicle at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, and ditched a backpack containing cash, ammunition, a ghost gun, and four firearms with obliterated serial numbers, including three firearms recently purchased in Central Pennsylvania, Karam said.

His co-conspirators, Jamia Philecia Holton and Shadaya Nakeyma Jackson pleaded guilty to felonies for their roles as straw purchasers of firearms for Jackson and were sentenced to terms of probation, according to Karam.