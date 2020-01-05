Two York women facing charges for abuse of a corpse after man's overdose death

Officials say the women removed narcotics and evidence linking them to the room when they left the motel.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women are facing charges for abuse of a corpse after a man's overdose death at a motel.

On March 31, police were called to investigate a death at the Super 8 Motel on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township after a 30-year-old man was found dead from an apparent heroin overdose.

Police say, Jennifer Grimm, 37, and Lacey Weaver, 29, both from York, administered two doses of Narcan and performed CPR unsuccessfully on the man.

During the investigation, Grimm told police she was called to the motel on March 30 by Weaver who told her about the overdosed man in the room.

Police say the women did not immediately call emergency services after their attempts to revive the man failed. It wasn't until the next day that Grimm called 9-1-1 to report the death.

Surveillance video at the motel shows Weaver letting Grimm into a room on March 30. The women are also seen entering and exiting the room several times carrying travel bags between the hours of 1:41 p.m. and 4:11 p.m.

