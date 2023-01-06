Two years later, remembering Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol

A rally in Harrisburg was held in remembrance of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Exactly two years ago—on Jan. 6, 2021—the Pennsylvania Capitol steps were filled with people protesting President Joe Biden’s win.

A similar rally in Washington, D.C. that day became a violent insurrection when rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol.

On Jan. 6, 2023, another Harrisburg rally commemorated the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot. The event was organized by Hershey Indivisible Team, a liberal grassroots group. Speakers included Democratic State Representatives Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) and Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia).

“This is a reminder of how fragile democracy is,” Kenyatta said in a speech to the crowd of about 50 people.

“Everybody knows better than this. Everybody knows the truth. We need to stand up as people or we’re not going to have a country,” said Greg Kunkle, who came from Camp Hill to attend the rally.

One man came as a counter-protester to defend the people who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“A lot of people were let in and they were under the impression that it was ok to go inside,” said Ed S. of Hershey. “Now that doesn’t excuse violence or destruction and I think it’s fair to be upset about that.”

Since the riot, more than 950 people have been criminally charged in connection with the storming of the Capitol.

Organizers said the event also stood as a call to action against election denial in future elections.

Pennsylvania House Democrats expressed concern about the newly formed Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus, which they charged is promoting election denial.

Pennsylvania House Republican leadership could not be reached for a response.

The Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus is modeled after the far-right Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House, led by Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.). Caucus members were the majority of votes holding up the election of a Republican Speaker of the House, though Perry and 13 other holdouts joined the majority vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal.) on the 12th vote for Speaker of the House on Friday. Another holdout votes for McCarthy on the 13th vote.