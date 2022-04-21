Two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County injures both drivers

A crash in Manor Township on Wednesday has left a motorcycle driver with life threatening injuries, and another driver with injuries as well, according to police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash in Manor Township on Wednesday has left a motorcycle driver with life threatening injuries, and another driver with injuries as well, according to the Manor Township Police Department.

On April 20 around 12:20 p.m., Manor Township Police were dispatched to the intersection of Central Manor Road and Manor Church Road for a reported two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

On the scene, officers aided the motorcycle driver until EMS arrived and he was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

The driver of the sedan also suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to assist, as well.