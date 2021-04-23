Two-vehicle crash closes Route 23 at the Conestoga River

Emergency dispatch said there were injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash has closed Route 23 at the Conestoga River on Friday night, according to police.

Authorities say the crash happened in the 2000 block of New Holland Pike, which is west of the Conestoga River, between Manheim and East Lampeter Township.

Emergency dispatch said there were injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say investigators are on scene determining the cause of the crash and will have the roadway closed for several hours.