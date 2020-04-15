Two USPS employees in Harrisburg test positive for COVID-19

The employees work at different parts of the complex at Crooked Hill Road.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two U.S. Postal Service employees that work at the Crooked Hill Road facility in Harrisburg have tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at the Harrisburg District Office and an employee in the Processing & Distribution Center are the afflicted victims.

Karen Mazurkiewicz with the USPS released this statement to FOX43:

We are following guidance of the CDC and will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical conditions.

The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority.