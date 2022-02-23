Two truckers save student having heart attack

The Truckload Carriers Association has officially named the two men "highway angels."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two men who helped save a life are now being called "highway angels."

Anthony Scerbo and Lee Thomson with connections to York County-based trucking company S&H Express, are being recognized for their quick thinking.

Scerbo was driving his truck when he noticed another truck on the sidewalk and pulled over.

Thomson was instructing a student truck driver when that student started having a heart attack.

The two men quickly jumped into action calling 911 and administering CPR.

"It was just more or less reaction, I mean I knew I had to get the truck stopped and...thank goodness we were on a side road that's not very busy," Thompson said.

"I didn't know what was going to transpire but, a human being needed help," Scerbo said. "I don't feel like a hero. Just somebody needed help."

The Truckload Carriers Association has officially named the two men "highway angels."