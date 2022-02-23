x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two truckers save student having heart attack

The Truckload Carriers Association has officially named the two men "highway angels."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two men who helped save a life are now being called "highway angels."

Anthony Scerbo and Lee Thomson with connections to York County-based trucking company S&H Express, are being recognized for their quick thinking.

Scerbo was driving his truck when he noticed another truck on the sidewalk and pulled over.

Thomson was instructing a student truck driver when that student started having a heart attack.

The two men quickly jumped into action calling 911 and administering CPR.

"It was just more or less reaction, I mean I knew I had to get the truck stopped and...thank goodness we were on a side road that's not very busy," Thompson said. 

"I didn't know what was going to transpire but, a human being needed help," Scerbo said. "I don't feel like a hero. Just somebody needed help."

The Truckload Carriers Association has officially named the two men "highway angels."

The organization says the student survived thanks to them.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

In Other News

Two truckers save student having heart attack