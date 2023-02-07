Two tornadoes touch down in central Pennsylvania

One was in Union County in the Lewisburg area, the other was in Exchange in Montour County.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Pennsylvania; one in Union County in the Lewisburg area, the other in Exchange in Montour County.

Strong storms moved across Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania on Sunday, and two tornadoes touched down on Sunday, as confirmed by the National Weather Service. Both occurred in mostly rural areas. The first was reported just north of Lewisburg in Union County at 4:21 p.m. and caused significant damage to several buildings, including a fireworks store.

The second tornado was reported at 4:48 p.m. in Exchange, Montour County. It is unclear if the second tornado is a reformation of the first, and the National Weather Service will have to conduct an on-the-ground evaluation to determine how strong these tornadoes were on the EF scale.

