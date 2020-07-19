Two teenagers allegedly caught fish and killed them on rocks in Lancaster County

Authorities were dispatched to a location on the 700 block of East Millport Road at Millport Conservancy.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two teenagers allegedly caught fish and killed them on the rocks in Lancaster County on Friday, according to officials.

Authorities were dispatched to a location on the 700 block of East Millport Road at Millport Conservancy. Police were requested to respond and investigate the reporting of an active trespass and fish and game violation report.

Officials say the two teenagers, 13 and 14, had on an LBUY baseball cap and sunglasses and the other description of the boy's clothing were sandals, socks and a gray shirt.

Officials say a parent picked up the teenagers in a dark blue Subaru Outback with a for sale sign in the back window. The vehicle had an unknown registration plate.