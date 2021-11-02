State police searching for two suspects connected to vehicle theft in Franklin County

Police responded to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way East on Jan. 24 for the report of a motor vehicle theft.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are attempting to identify two suspects connected to a vehicle theft in Guilford Township.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way East on Jan. 24 for the report of a motor vehicle theft.

Authorities say at around 3 a.m. at least one suspect stole a 1994 Dodge Pickup truck which was parked in the driveway. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside of it, according to officials.

The vehicle was recovered in a parking lot located at the cross-section of 5th Avenue and East Queen Street in the Borough of Chambersburg. Police say the suspect is still in possession of the victim’s wallet and the vehicle's keys.

The male suspect was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, torn gray sweatpants and knee-high black boots, according to police.

Officials also say the female suspect was wearing a dark color winter jacket with fur on the hood, dark-colored pants, and was in possession of a brown bookbag.