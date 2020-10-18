Two severely injured after assault at Castaways Gentleman's Club in Reed township

Authorities say at around 3 a.m. on the first block of Benvenue Road, a man strangled and beat a 23-year-old woman.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A bouncer and a woman were severely injured after an assault at Castaways Gentleman's Club in Reed township, according to police.

Authorities say on Sept. 14 at around 3 a.m, a man strangled and beat a 23-year-old woman and caused her to lost consciousness, according to authorities.

The bouncer of the club stopped the suspect from assaulting the woman before also being assaulted.

The man fled the club and fled west on route 322/222 in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Authorities say the man is mid-20's to mid-'30s with short spiked blonde hair, possibly dyed, an earring in his left ear and multiple tattoos on his arms. Police say he has letters tattooed on his knuckles, a large black symbol on his inner right forearm and a smaller tattoo on his right hand.