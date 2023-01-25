x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash, avoid the area

The investigation is currently ongoing and Delta Road at Bridgeton Road will be shut down for the time being.
Credit: WPMT

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are currently at the scene of a deadly crash in York County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Jan. 25 at 1:56 p.m., troopers from the York Station were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township. 

There was an entrapment associated with the crash, police said.

At the scene, the two people involved in the crash were pronounced dead. 

The investigation is currently ongoing and Delta Road at Bridgeton Road will be shut down for the time being. 

Troopers have asked drivers to avoid the area. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Snow doesn't amount to much in York County

Before You Leave, Check This Out