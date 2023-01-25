State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash, avoid the area

The investigation is currently ongoing and Delta Road at Bridgeton Road will be shut down for the time being.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are currently at the scene of a deadly crash in York County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Jan. 25 at 1:56 p.m., troopers from the York Station were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township.

There was an entrapment associated with the crash, police said.

At the scene, the two people involved in the crash were pronounced dead.

