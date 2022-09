According to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management, two people may have been hit by a train as it was crossing a bridge in the area.

YORK, Pa. — There has been a confirmed train incident in East Manchester Township, York County.

The call was dispatched at 8:11 p.m. for the area of Riverview Drive.

Search and rescue is on the scene.