Two positions created to address diversity in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Commissioners have unveiled plans to address diversity, equity, and inclusion, following unrest over racial inequality throughout our country.

Part of the plan is two new positions, which were announced Wednesday and have been in the works since the beginning of the year.

"I am proud of this day," Dr. Larry Walthour of York, said. "I think it sets a tone not only for our community but our commonwealth and even our country."

The two new positions were officially established and voted on. The first one is "Chief Opportunity Officer/Trainer," which is employed by the County.

The second is "Equity and Inclusion Community Planner," which is employed by the York County Planning Commission.

Bill Yanavitch, chair of the YCEA, called it a historic moment.

"You've provided us an opportunity, you made an investment, you've honored a commitment," Yanavitch said. "But the reality is that the hard work is now in front of us."

The County's position will be responsible for developing and maintaining a robust diversity, equity, and inclusion program, as well as enhancing the county's training initiatives, while the Planning Commission's position will be responsible for a countywide community plan to create an inclusive culture that celebrates the diversity of county residents.

"This action is a necessary step forward in county government as a provider of services and one of the largest employers of York County," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, said. "It also has the capacity to foster innovation, creativity, and empathy in ways that a homogenous environment seldom does."

The County is now calling on community leaders to cast a wider net in its search.

"York County has become a melting pot and times are changing and we want to continue to work collaboratively with our community," Wheeler said.