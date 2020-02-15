x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

Two people injured after vehicle crash in West Cocalico Township

Both individuals sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital, police say.
Police tape

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in the 800 block of South Cocalico Road on Friday.

At around 1:20 p.m. yesterday, police determined through witnesses, that a northbound gray Jaguar sedan crossed into the south lane at a curve where it collided head-on with a southbound red truck.

The driver of the Jaguar had moderate to severe injuries and the driver of the red truck sustained moderate injuries. Both individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment, police say. 

Credit: Ephrata Police Department
Vehicle damage of a red truck that collided with a gray Jaguar sedan in the 800 block of South Cocalico Road, West Cocalico Township on February 14.
Credit: Ephrata Police Department
A gray Jaguar sedan collided with a red truck in the 800 block of South Cocalico Road, West Cocalico Township on February 14.

Witnesses reported that the Jaguar was passing other vehicles before the collision, according to police. 

The roadway was closed for approximately 45 minutes for investigation and for roadway cleanup.    

RELATED: Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

RELATED: Crash shuts down Route 30 in both directions near Gap, Lancaster County

RELATED: Two people taken to hospital after crash in Ephrata