Two people injured after vehicle crash in West Cocalico Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in the 800 block of South Cocalico Road on Friday.

At around 1:20 p.m. yesterday, police determined through witnesses, that a northbound gray Jaguar sedan crossed into the south lane at a curve where it collided head-on with a southbound red truck.

The driver of the Jaguar had moderate to severe injuries and the driver of the red truck sustained moderate injuries. Both individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.

Witnesses reported that the Jaguar was passing other vehicles before the collision, according to police.