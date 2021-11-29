x
Two people injured in Harrisburg shooting, police investigating

Police say two juvenile males were taken to local hospitals for gunshot injuries after a suspected shooting in the area of North 17th and Ethel Streets at 8:15 p.m.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the city Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the area of North 17th and Ethel Streets, according to police.

Responding officers learned two juvenile male victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries. 

Both victims are expected to survive, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not release additional details.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.

