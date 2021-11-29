Two people injured in Harrisburg shooting, police investigating

Police say two juvenile males were taken to local hospitals for gunshot injuries after a suspected shooting in the area of North 17th and Ethel Streets at 8:15 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the city Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the area of North 17th and Ethel Streets, according to police.

Responding officers learned two juvenile male victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries.

Both victims are expected to survive, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not release additional details.