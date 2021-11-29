Two people injured in Harrisburg shooting, police investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the city Sunday night.
The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the area of North 17th and Ethel Streets, according to police.
Responding officers learned two juvenile male victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries.
Both victims are expected to survive, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. Police did not release additional details.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.