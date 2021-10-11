Two people dead after multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 near Exit 441

The crash has closed Route 30 eastbound between the Exit to Route 441 and Prospect Road and Route 30 westbound between the Mountville exit and Exit to Route 441.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 near the exit to Route 441 has left two people dead, according to Sgt. Douglas Ober with the West Hempfield Township Police Department.

There is no confirmation on how many vehicles were involved in the crash at this time.

Ober said that westbound will be open to one lane in about two hours, but eastbound lanes will all be closed for longer than that.