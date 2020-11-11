Two Pennsylvania-natives walk 170 miles from the Delaware Water Gap to Old Main on the Penn State main campus to raise money for veterans

The duo has raised around $17,000 through this walk, but has a goal of raising $50,000 to support injured veterans and their families.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Not one, not two, not three, not four, but 5 days of walking, covering 170 miles all to raise awareness and support for injured veterans and their families.

Sgt. Joe Webb explains, “Each day we were breaking down and slowing down. Day 1, we started when the sun was up and we finished when the sun was still up. By Day 4 and 5, that was a much different story. We had to start much earlier and we ended much later because we were so beat up by that point.”

Pennsylvania-natives and Army Ranger Veterans Joe Webb and Cody McCormick leaned on each other for support during this impressive march.

Sgt. Webb says, “Once we made it through the halfway point we were like listen, at this point, even if we start at 4 in the morning and end at 9 at night, even if we have to crawl the last 20 miles to State College – we have made it this far.”

The pair said that one of the most difficult things for them was all the people that would stop them along the walk, but at the same time, it was the most emotional part of the journey.

Sgt. Webb explains, “We had so many veterans from different foreign wars that would just pull over in the middle of the road or on the side of the road and just – first, thank us and then a lot of them just got quiet and started tearing up.”

This walk was something that Sgt. Joe Webb came up with in place of the annual 5k race that was canceled as a result of the pandemic.

“This was something that beat us up, physically, but we’re going to heal. We did this for those that are still healing and the money that we raised from everyone that got behind us in the state, it’s going to help them through that process," Sgt. Webb explains.

Veterans who stopped the duo along the way showed their appreciation and shared the same sentiment.

Sgt. Webb says, “They said this isn’t something that is brought to light enough and there’s not enough support for it and that’s exactly why we did it – because that’s how we feel. We’re passionate about it.”

This emotionally and mentally challenging 5-day walk is one that these veterans will remember forever.