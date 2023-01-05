2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital

While crossing the five-lane road, the pedestrians were struck by a car, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough.

On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.

While crossing the five-lane road, the pedestrians were struck by a car, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both pedestrians were flown from the scene by helicopter due to their injuries.

The two pedestrians were determined to be at fault for the crash and no citations have been filed against the driver at this time, police said.