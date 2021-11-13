x
Two passengers from Schuylkill County bus crash still injured

The bus crash that injured more than 30 people happened on September 19.

HEGINS, Pa. — Two passengers aboard a charter bus that crashed in Schuylkill County back in September are still in rehab facilities.

State police say the bus was heading south on Interstate 81 near the Hegins exit when it exited the highway, traveled over the exit ramp, and across Route 25 before stopping in a wooded area.

More than 30 freshman and sophomore girls and leaders from the LCBC Church in Lancaster were on board.

Church officials posted an update on the church's website saying two girls are still being treated for their injuries, and are undergoing physical therapy. 

   

