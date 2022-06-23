Pro-Life and Pro-Choice organizations brace for the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson

As the country awaits the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization--both anti-abortion and pro-choice circles weigh in.

YORK, Pa. — It's been nearly 50 years since the landmark United States Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that has served as a nationwide guarantee to abortion access. Now, the Supreme Court is set to decide whether to curb abortion rights when it rules on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. It centers on Mississippi law that bans all abortion past 15 weeks, except in very limited medical circumstances.



Planned Parenthood believes the country is at a crisis point for abortion access, while the Pennsylvania Pro-life Federation believes the potential overturn of Roe V. Wade is a promising development.

Planned Parenthood believes if the court overturns Roe v. Wade it will lead to devastating and dangerous outcomes for people who are pregnant across the nation.



"It's deeply upsetting and quite frankly we're in rage as well. People are going to be harmed by this decision there's no doubt, and never before has the supreme court taken away a constitutional right that has been guaranteed for almost 50 years," said Melissa Reed, the President & CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

Reed adds that some states surrounding Pennsylvania will possibly ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, so they will be expecting an additional 8,500 people a year from neighboring states seeking abortion access.

On the other hand, the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation believes overturning Roe v. Wade will return decisions about abortion to the states. That way, people can decide on abortion policies through their elected officials.

"A pre-born child should have rights under the Pennsylvania constitution and under the us Constitution and I'm very hopeful that there will be a day when all children are protected under the law," said Maria Gallagher, the Legislative Director at the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation.

Planned parenthood says they expect about 26 states to ban abortion. Around 73 million abortions take place worldwide each year according to the World Health Organization.



The Supreme Court breaks for summer soon and is expected to release the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health prior to the break.