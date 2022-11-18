Two minors missing since Oct. 29, last seen in York County

Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and Lizabeth Pop Chub, three months old, were last seen in Red Lion in late October.

RED LION, Pa. — A teenager and baby have been missing since Oct. 29, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and Lizabeth Pop Chub, three months old, were last seen in Red Lion in late October.

Sonia Chub has black hair, brown eyes, is about five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to authorities.

Lizabeth Chub is about one foot tall, weighs 20 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.