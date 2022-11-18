x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two minors missing since Oct. 29, last seen in York County

Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and Lizabeth Pop Chub, three months old, were last seen in Red Lion in late October.
Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

RED LION, Pa. — A teenager and baby have been missing since Oct. 29, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and Lizabeth Pop Chub, three months old, were last seen in Red Lion in late October. 

Sonia Chub has black hair, brown eyes, is about five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to authorities. 

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Lizabeth Chub is about one foot tall, weighs 20 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. 

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Anyone with information on Sonia and Lizabeth's whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or the York County Regional Police Department at 717-741-1259. Informants can also call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Lancaster County's Extraordinary Give continues, highlighting 400 non-profits

Before You Leave, Check This Out