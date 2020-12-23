Two men plead guilty to 2019 shooting that left one dead

Eric Dejesus, 25, and Jonathan Romero, 23, both of York City entered guilty pleas Wednesday morning.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Editors note: The mugshot of Jonathan Romero has been removed following an error from the York County District Attorney's Office.

Two men have pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting in York City outside of 3rd Base Restaurant, the York County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday evening.

Eric Dejesus, 25, and Jonathan Romero, 23, both of York City entered guilty pleas Wednesday morning to a single count of criminal conspiracy to aggravated assault for their roles in the shooting on Sept. 22, 2019, where Jose Nunez-Cruz, 24, died.

Dejesus was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in state prison, while Romero was sentenced to 4 to 8 years, according to officials.