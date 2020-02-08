x
Two men arrested after having over 1,000 wax bags containing drugs around three children in vehicle in Middle Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two men were arrested Saturday morning after having over 1,000 wax bags containing drugs around three children in a vehicle in Middle Paxton Township.

Police say around 1:20 a.m. on State Route 322 westbound, they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Allen Blocker and front passenger Edgar Nunez-Chavez. Officials also say the three children ages 4,5 and 9 were rear-seat passengers.

Blocker displayed signs of impairment on drugs and had marijuana in plain view on his clothing, according to authorities. 

Police conducted a search warrant and said there were approximately 1,147 wax paper bags containing suspected heroin and or fentanyl, 12 grams of suspected cocaine and 36 grams of methamphetamine.

Blocker and Nunez-Chavez are charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, endangering the welfare of children and drug possession. Blocker is also charged with driving under the influence of drugs and a traffic violation. 

Blocker and Nunez-Chavez were arraigned and their bail is set at $750,000,000. 

