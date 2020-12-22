Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit plan to merge

Capital Area Transit (CAT) and rabbittransit announce plans to merge and become Susquehanna Regional Transit Authority.
The two regional transit companies announced the plans to merge on Tuesday.
“Ultimately, it’s about advancing mobility for the region,” says Richard Farr, Executive Director of rabbittransit, who has also been managing CAT since February, 2018. “In many ways, we are functioning as one system now. The two transit agencies have been working cooperatively for nearly three years and we are already seeing benefits.”
As a result of the merger, the area will see enhanced services like:
• A single fare payment system
• Expanded call center hours
• Improved connections to large regional employers
• Enhanced service to regional health care programs
• Enhanced connectivity between campuses for students
The next step in the process is for CAT and rabbittransit to hold public hearings and adopt resolutions.