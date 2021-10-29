Two Lancaster police officers fired for submitting false records 'relating to COVID-19 reporting'

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers have been fired for "submitting false records related to COVID-19 reporting," the police department said in a statement Friday.

On Oct. 21, officers Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp were terminated from their positions for "violating required standards of conduct, for conduct unbecoming an officer, and for conduct suggesting they are unfit for service as police officers," the bureau said in a statement.