Two Lancaster men, four juveniles facing charges after police raid uncovers drugs & guns

Kyrel Woods, Jose Acosta, and four minors are facing charges after a police raid uncovered drugs and guns.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two Lancaster men and four juveniles are facing charges after an investigation into illegal drug sales resulted in arrests.

Kyrel Woods, 29, is facing possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Jose Acosta, 22, is facing possession of stolen firearms and corruption of minors, among other related charges for his role in the incident.

Four juveniles are facing possession of firearms by a minor, receiving stolen property, and possession of a small amount of marijuana, among other related charges.

Authorities say that in late 2019, the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) launched an investigation into illegal drug sales occurring at homes in the 500 block of South Lime Street and the 300 block of Beaver Street in Lancaster..

Police learned that in addition to the drug sales, the groups utilizing the homes were likely involved in violent gun crimes in Lancaster city.

On Monday, April 27 around 6:00 a.m., police executed search warrants at the residences on both South Lime Street and Beaver Street simultaneously.

During the search of the South Lime Street residence, police recovered:

a .22 rifle with a shortened barrel and obliterated serial number

a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen

.380 semi-automatic handgun

Acosta and the four juveniles were arrested for possession of the firearms.

During the search of the Beaver Street residence, police arrested Woods after he was found to be in possession of several baggies of cocaine that were packaged for individual sale.

Acosta was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $700,000 bail.

Woods was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.