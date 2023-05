The crash happened at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. The Adams County Coroner was dispatched for the death of two individuals on the motorcycle, according to police.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Adams County are investigating a crash that killed two motorcycle riders.

According to the Conewago Township Police Department, the crash happened between a motorcycle and pick-up truck along the 300 block of Kindig Lane in Conewago Township, Hanover.

The crash happened at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. The Adams County Coroner was dispatched for the death of two individuals on the motorcycle.