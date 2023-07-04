x
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash at Codorus State Park

According to York County Emergency Dispatch, the incident was reported at 11:29 a.m. and involved four vehicles.
Credit: WPMT FOX43

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash at Codorus State Park.

According to York County Emergency Dispatch, the incident was reported at 11:29 a.m. and involved four vehicles. The crash reportedly occurred at the Codorus State Park handicapped fishing pier. 

Two people were reportedly injured, but it is unclear what their conditions are at this time. 

Codorus Park Rangers assisted the scene, which has been cleared. According to dispatch, the pier has been reopened to the public.

