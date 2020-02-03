Two injured after home invasion in Cumberland County

Samuel Edwards III is facing charges after assaulting two people during a home invasion.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A man was taken into custody after injuring two people during a home invasion on Monday.

Samuel Edwards III, 29, is facing aggravated assault and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

Police say they responded to a home in the first block of West Green Street in Mechanicsburg for an active search of a suspect around 2:00 a.m. on March 2.

Upon arrival, police found that Edwards III knew the victim, and showed up to the home and engaged an altercation. The victim was injured in the incident.

A second victim tried to intervene, and was also injured, police say.

Edwards III was located and taken into custody.