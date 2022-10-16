x
2 hospitalized after kitchen fire in Lancaster County

Officials say one person was burned trying to put out the fire, which originated in the home's kitchen, and five children suffered from smoke inhalation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon.

According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, crews were dispatched to the area of Fairfax Drive and Westmore Way in Lancaster Township just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The burn victim and one of the children were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

