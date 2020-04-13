Two gas stations offering free gas to frontline healthcare workers

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Two area gas stations are offering $3,000 worth of free gas to frontline health care workers.
Gateway Mini Mart in Gettysburg and Blue Ridge Food Mart/Sunoco Gas Station are offering $2,000 worth of gas to area doctors, registered nurses and nurse practictioners.
The stations will also be offering $1,000 worth of gas to Licensed Practical Nurses and Ceritified Nursing Attendants.
In dual announcements made on the stations' Facebook pages, they tahnked all the frontline healthcare workers and noted that the gas comes via a donation from the Singh Family: