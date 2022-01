Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Woods Road in Abbottstown on Jan. 2 and found four victims, all unconscious. A man and a woman have since died.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Two people are dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Ammerman.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Woods Road in Abbottstown on Jan. 2 and found four victims, all unconscious.

A man and a woman have since died, Ammerman said.

The manner of death has been ruled accidental, according to police.