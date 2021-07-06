Two dead following fatal crash in Caernarvon Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following a fatal crash in Caernarvon Township on June 7.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., in the 2500 block of Main Street in Lancaster County, a sedan was traveling west while a dump truck was traveling east when the sedan made a left turn into the path of the dump truck causing a collision. Both vehicles continued going east until they struck a utility pole and came to rest on the side of the roadway.
Both occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.