Two dead following fatal crash in Caernarvon Township

The occupants of the sedan involved in the crash were both pronounced dead at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following a fatal crash in Caernarvon Township on June 7.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., in the 2500 block of Main Street in Lancaster County, a sedan was traveling west while a dump truck was traveling east when the sedan made a left turn into the path of the dump truck causing a collision. Both vehicles continued going east until they struck a utility pole and came to rest on the side of the roadway.

Both occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

