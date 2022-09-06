2 dead after crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on I-81 North. Officials said they will release the name of the person who died after they notify any relatives.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 at around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police say that a vehicle traveled into the grassy median and crossed into the northbound highway, colliding into a car driving in that direction. The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

PSP has not released the names of the deceased as they are waiting for a response from their next of kin.

According to officials, both travel lanes of I-81 were closed for several hours, causing traffic to be at a standstill, and a detour was established by PennDOT and fire police.

The crash remains under investigation.