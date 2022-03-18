Two dead after crash on Route 11 in Perry County

On Feb. 27, a 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy died due to their injuries after a two-vehicle crash just south of Penn Township.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy have died after a two-vehicle crash in February on Route 11 in Perry County.

According to state police, on Feb. 27 at 9:20 a.m., a Ford Taurus was traveling south on State Road, while a Honda CRV was traveling north.

The Ford proceeded to drive off the right side of the road and lost control as he overcorrected and crossed the center dividing line into the Honda's lane, causing the two vehicles to crash, police state.

The two vehicles came to an uncontrolled stop just south of Cove Road in Penn Township.

Police say the driver of the Ford, 41-year-old Royce Rosenfelt of Orrstown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital for serious injuries as a result of the crash and her current condition is unknown, according to officials.

Officials confirmed the passenger, an 11-year-old boy, was flown to Hershey Medical Center due to serious injuries suffered in the crash, where he died shortly after.