Two children attacked by bear in Luzerne County

Two children were taken to the hospital after they were attacked by a bear in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating a bear attack in Luzerne County.

According to the game commission, a 14-month-old and a 5-year-old were playing in their driveway on Monday when they were bitten and scratched by a bear in Wright Township near Mountain Top.

Officials aren't sure what might have provoked the bear to attack the children.

Both kids are expected to be okay.

The game commission set two traps in the area, and if a bear is caught, officials plan to use DNA testing to identify whether it was the same animal.

Related Articles Woman suing hospital system after nude photos leaked