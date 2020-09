Police say on July 25 around 6:04 p.m., Katie Pechart, Amy Roberts and a juvenile entered a property in the 1500 block of Main Street and allegedly stole the dogs.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two women and a juvenile are charged with allegedly stealing three dogs worth $9,000 in East Earl Township.

