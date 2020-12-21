Two charged with attempted robbery at Mobil gas station

Police say the two suspects allegedly attempted to force the clerk to "put all the money in the bag."

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two men were arrested after attempting to rob Mobil Gas station in Susquehanna Township on Sunday night.

At approximately 8:12 p.m., police responded to the Mobil station on the 3000 block of Walnut Street. Officials said Saliym Royster and Dillon White allegedly attempted to force the clerk to "put all the money in the bag."

After a short period of time, the suspects departed the store and fled the scene, according to authorities.

While officers were on scene, the clerk identified White as one of the suspects, as he was traveling through the area, officials said.

Police say further investigation led to the arrest of Royster in the 3500 block of Walnut Street.